Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,818 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. $HBT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HBT Financial worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBT shares. Hovde Group upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

