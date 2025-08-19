Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 19,694 Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. $CAAS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

