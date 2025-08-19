Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,657 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

National Bank Stock Up 0.4%

NBHC stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $-0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a yield of -3.2%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

