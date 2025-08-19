Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,996 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accuray by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,274,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,793,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,529 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,420,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 711,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,058,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARAY. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

