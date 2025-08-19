Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $485,000 Position in Aramark $ARMK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 83.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 553.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Down 0.7%

ARMK stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

