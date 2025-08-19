Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $520,000 Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Montrose Environmental Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

