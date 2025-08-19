Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $556,000 Stake in Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Upwork by 3,492.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1,235.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $140,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.56 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $125,197.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 190,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,870.38. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,250.95. This represents a 55.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,083 shares of company stock valued at $842,347. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

