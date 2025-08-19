Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $611,000 Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 16,614.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waterstone Financial

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 109,527 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,538,854.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651.05. This trade represents a 98.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,720. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WSBF opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile



Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

