Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $642,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Orion Group worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Orion Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Orion Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Orion Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ORN opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

