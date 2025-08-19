Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $663,000 Position in CPI Card Group Inc. $PMTS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of CPI Card Group worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMTS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMTS. Zacks Research upgraded CPI Card Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on CPI Card Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In related news, Chairman H Sanford Riley purchased 10,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,769.75. This represents a 47.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.31. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $35.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $129.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.96 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts forecast that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

