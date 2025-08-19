Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $699,000 Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,492 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

