Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation $ATLC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Atlanticus worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

