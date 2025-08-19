Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $508,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $277.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,065.50, a P/E/G ratio of 246.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,385,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,612 shares in the company, valued at $28,683,600. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

