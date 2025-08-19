Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $530,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,379,000 after buying an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $280.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $282.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $293.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.