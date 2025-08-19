Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $665,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Get Tronox alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 763.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,186.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 8,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,690. This trade represents a 18.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Romano acquired 100,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,468.65. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 184,750 shares of company stock valued at $579,714. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 14.8%

Shares of TROX stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $651.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 629.0%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.