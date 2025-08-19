Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,730 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,007 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,889 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,363.52. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $35,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,125.60. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,656. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.