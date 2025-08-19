Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,737 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

