Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 20,160 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

TECX stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

