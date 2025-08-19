Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,471 Shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) $FNLC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Increases Dividend

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. First Bancorp, Inc (ME) had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp, Inc (ME)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. First Bancorp, Inc (ME)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.22%.

About First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

