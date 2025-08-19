Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,170,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

SPOT opened at $728.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.09. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

