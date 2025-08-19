Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp $BMRC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.56%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

