Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Corporation $MRCC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corporation will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,111.11%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

