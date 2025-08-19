Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Arq, Inc. $ARQ

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of ARQ worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARQ by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARQ by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ARQ by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 480,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,206.20. This represents a 5.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Blank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 374,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,315.50. This represents a 15.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $615,000 and sold 10,167 shares valued at $52,868. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Arq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ARQ from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ARQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

