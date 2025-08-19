Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,047 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

