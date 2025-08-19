Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,149 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. $LWAY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LWAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $464.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.69. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other news, Director Jason Scott Scher sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $396,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $24.24. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $618,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

