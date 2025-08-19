Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,453 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2,834.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.05. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

