Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 157,284 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,615,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 339,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 15,553.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,991,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. The trade was a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

View Our Latest Report on GL

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.