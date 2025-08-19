Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,173 Shares of CPB Inc. $CPF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CPB were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPF. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CPB by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPB by 663.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPB during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CPB by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CPB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $518,596.41. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $92,890.71. Following the sale, the director owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,342.33. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,764 shares of company stock valued at $352,919 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.07. CPB Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. CPB had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.43%.

About CPB

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

