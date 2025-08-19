Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,823 Shares of Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quad Graphics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 1,730.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quad Graphics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad Graphics Stock Down 0.4%

QUAD stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Quad Graphics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Quad Graphics Announces Dividend

Quad Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.05 million. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

