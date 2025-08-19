Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 47,765 Shares of First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Busey by 47.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Busey by 52.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 32.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 230,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.81. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Steven W. Caple acquired 1,175 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $119,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,875.60. This represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $344,273. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

First Busey Company Profile



First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

