Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 55,536 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,536 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 1,623,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,445,000 after buying an additional 1,336,348 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,765,000 after buying an additional 1,161,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after buying an additional 1,032,848 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,388,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after buying an additional 991,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

