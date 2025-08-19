Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,447 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $533.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.46%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

