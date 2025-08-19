Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $501,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

