Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $12,270,901 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
