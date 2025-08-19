Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc. $ANIK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 700,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 404,350 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 529,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 329,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 238,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

