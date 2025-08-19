Contrasting Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hillenbrand and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 2 0 0 2.00 IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%. IperionX has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.86%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than IperionX.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hillenbrand and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -0.63% 13.53% 3.82% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and IperionX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 0.62 -$211.00 million ($0.25) -101.34 IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A

IperionX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats IperionX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

