Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,260 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth about $4,550,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 294,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

