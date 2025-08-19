Critical Contrast: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) vs. Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Albertsons Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.34 billion 3.51 $199.76 million $3.25 41.17 Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.13 $958.60 million $1.64 11.73

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.59% 12.27% 8.05% Albertsons Companies 1.18% 37.92% 4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 5 9 0 2.64 Albertsons Companies 1 4 11 0 2.63

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $128.8571, indicating a potential downside of 3.70%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $24.0625, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

