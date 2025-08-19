DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.1%

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

