Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 88,690 Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 1,535.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 128.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 23.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. Spirit Aerosystems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

