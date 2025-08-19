Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.76 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.23. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $201.72.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

