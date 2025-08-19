Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,274.85. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

