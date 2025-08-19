Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 26,021.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 258,657 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $21,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $18,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

FirstCash stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

