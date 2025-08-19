Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,207 Shares of Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evolus were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 99.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Brady Stewart acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 88,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,449.78. This trade represents a 51.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G. White III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,072.10. The trade was a 65.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.12. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

