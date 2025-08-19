Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,654 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 53.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 874,942 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 743,157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 669,657 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,354,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 464,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,712. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

