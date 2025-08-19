Deutsche Bank AG Sells 70,338 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,338 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Popular by 164.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Popular by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Popular by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $119.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

