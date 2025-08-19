Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in SM Energy Company $SM

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.29. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.