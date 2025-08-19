DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,412,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,124 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,839 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 233,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE DRH opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.41. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

