Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares $AMZU Position Cut by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 309.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,947,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $289.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

