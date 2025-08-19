Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.0%

DEI stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Scotiabank cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

